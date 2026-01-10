@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are the milestones on page 261 DMG the same as quest rewards or are quest rewards a type of milestone?
— Peter Cherico (@PC_MRCC) December 25, 2015
Yes x 2. https://t.co/rOm2Cd52oF
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 26, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I just got ToD and I want to know how the leveling up works. Does XP even matter when using milestones?
— Peter Cherico (@PC_MRCC) December 25, 2015
If you're using milestones, PCs level up when they accomplish story goals. No need to track XP in that case. https://t.co/mT1HKcXd5b
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 26, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do you have any personal takes on using milestones vs EXP for campaigns (short or long)?
— Michael J C (@MercKilsek) December 26, 2015
I gravitate toward the former. As a player, I don't mind tracking XP. As a DM, I find it tedious. https://t.co/pHe7f0d7Wu
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 26, 2015