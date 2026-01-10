@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are the milestones on page 261 DMG the same as quest rewards or are quest rewards a type of milestone? — Peter Cherico (@PC_MRCC) December 25, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I just got ToD and I want to know how the leveling up works. Does XP even matter when using milestones? — Peter Cherico (@PC_MRCC) December 25, 2015

If you're using milestones, PCs level up when they accomplish story goals. No need to track XP in that case. https://t.co/mT1HKcXd5b — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 26, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do you have any personal takes on using milestones vs EXP for campaigns (short or long)? — Michael J C (@MercKilsek) December 26, 2015