Sacred Flame + wisdom bonus

@JeremyECrawford Priest 12th level casting sacred flame having potent spellcasting (light domain) and 18 wisdom will do 3d8+4 or 3d8+12?
— Lexar (@Lexar131) June 21, 2015
@Lexar131 @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnDcan you please clarify that. If the +wis mod is for all dice’s or just one?
typically just one, unless an effect specifically says otherwise
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 22, 2015
Potent Spellcasting adds a cleric's Wis. mod. to a cleric cantrip's damage, not to each damage die of the cantrip. https://t.co/4uSrfA47mL
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 23, 2015