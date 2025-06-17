Destiny firearms

@zepikany thoughts on implementing firearms into the 5e rule set? I’m contemplating a Destiny one off using the 5e rule set for PAX Destiny's gun categories are pretty nifty to map – I'd give each a basic profile and vary from there, with atk/dmg mods — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015

@zepik for instance, auto rifles get X attacks but at low, flat damage — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015

@zepik shot guns do higher damage at close range, maybe a mutliplier — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015

@zepik otherwise, damage is tricky to navigate – depends on whether you want instant kills or not — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015

@zepik was thinking different number of attacks and diff damage dice for each weapon. 3 Atks @ d6 auto rifle, 2 atk @ d8 scout/pulse that's a good idea – helps get sense of different rates of fire – exotics are my ideal for what magic items are, IMO — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 22, 2015