Rune Magic – Opal of the Ild Rune

@bpolitteA question about the Opal of the Ild Rune. Does the combustion property require an attack roll? nope — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 6, 2015

@bpolitte @JuanMTejadaHI asked because the other runes’ similar powers all required saves (but they also do better damage).

it requires no save – idea is that fire is undeniable, also requires touch — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2015