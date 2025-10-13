Storm Sorcerer – Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide

Quick note about the storm sorcerer in the Sword Coast Adventurers Guide – bonus spells were removed based on playtest feedback. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 25, 2015

Which might sound weird, because people really liked that sorcerer and the bonus spells. However, implementing feedback is never that simple — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 25, 2015

The original sorcerer is rated very well without bonus spells. Having sorcerous origins with them would make PHB ones look weaker. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 25, 2015

The class didn't need the buff, and while people like the idea of the bonus spells, they don't fit with the game's overall structure. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 25, 2015