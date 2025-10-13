Storm Sorcerer – Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide

Quick note about the storm sorcerer in the Sword Coast Adventurers Guide – bonus spells were removed based on playtest feedback.
Which might sound weird, because people really liked that sorcerer and the bonus spells. However, implementing feedback is never that simple
The original sorcerer is rated very well without bonus spells. Having sorcerous origins with them would make PHB ones look weaker.
The class didn't need the buff, and while people like the idea of the bonus spells, they don't fit with the game's overall structure.
You can expect that kind of revision as UA material enters the environment – we sometimes try stuff in UA to get a sense of future paths.
