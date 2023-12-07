Rune Knight: does Giants Might’s growth effect follow the same formula as Enlarge/Reduce?

@JeremyECrawford This is a question regarding the Giants Might feature of the Rune Knight. Does it's growth effect follow the same formula as Enlarge/reduce? Double height and ×8 weight per size increased?

The Giant's Might feature in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything intentionally applies only the changes specified in the feature. That means it magically makes you Large without changing weight. #DnD https://t.co/7x6c3LjzE5

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 4, 2021