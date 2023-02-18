Resistance to bludgeoning etc dmg from nonmagical weapons… doesn’t that mean non-weapon attacks bypass it?

  1. Obama White says:

    I believe you are correct in that damage that isn’t from attacks would bypass. If I remember correctlyz. there is a person with lycanthropy in a campaign, that can die from falling damage. It is a side note(reminder text) next to there stat block.

