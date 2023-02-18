Resistance to bludgeoning etc damage from nonmagical weapons… as written, doesn’t that mean non-weapon attacks bypass it? Proooooobably should be "from nonmagical sources" or the like.
— Thomas (@thomasabarry1) October 17, 2017
Resistance to bludgeoning etc damage from nonmagical weapons… as written, doesn’t that mean non-weapon attacks bypass it? Proooooobably should be "from nonmagical sources" or the like.
— Thomas (@thomasabarry1) October 17, 2017
One thought on “Resistance to bludgeoning etc dmg from nonmagical weapons… doesn’t that mean non-weapon attacks bypass it?”
I believe you are correct in that damage that isn’t from attacks would bypass. If I remember correctlyz. there is a person with lycanthropy in a campaign, that can die from falling damage. It is a side note(reminder text) next to there stat block.