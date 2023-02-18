@JeremyECrawford Does Meteor Swarm damage worn or carried weapons/armor? What about magic items that aren't worn or carried?
— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) November 7, 2017
Meteor swarm damages objects, including magic items, that aren't being worn or carried. Magic items tend to be resilient (see DMG, 141) #DnD https://t.co/KFW4eO8ZyX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2017
With a glance at the damaging objects section of the DMG, meteor swarm will jack UP a pretty hefty swath of city. 😃 It will! 🎇
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2017