Ready for play-off?

This week's match-up #DnD #DnDFantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/R1vrjHqXiw
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 7, 2015
Pre-season match-up today of old and new, Lake Geneva Bugbears vs Seattle Trolls #DnD #DnDFantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/VpseH12aNt
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 8, 2015
Hey @NathanBStewart, when does my team get to start their onslaught? pic.twitter.com/ldfhU1S4Vh
— Chris Dupuis (@Gameguruchris) October 8, 2015
2 match-ups today the first is Philly Mind Flayers versus the New York Gnolls #DnD #DnDFantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/IpQNNTB851
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 9, 2015
Part 2 of today's double-header will be the Boston Red Slaads vs the Baltimore Beholders #DnD #DnDFantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/PJyNm5MjnI
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 9, 2015
Feels like need some more #DnDFantasyFootball. How about an Alaska team for a change of pace. #DND @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/gvmhQI5RcB
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 15, 2015
A cloister of Flumps floats into a pack of Hell Hounds, not a set-up for a joke but today's #DnDFantasyFootball #DnD pic.twitter.com/Uwet3c2ldC
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 16, 2015
Anyone want to face off against the Bulette? Los Angeles Land Sharks #DnDFantasyFootball #DnD pic.twitter.com/cWVHnx6HWc
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 16, 2015
Thanks to @daigledopple for the suggestion, I bring you the Oakland Driders #DnDFantasyFootball #DnD pic.twitter.com/1jxn166Ft7
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 15, 2015
The Utah Umber Hulks defense is very effective, especially when they cast Confusing Gaze. #DnDFantasyFootball #dnd pic.twitter.com/r7kt73pTOZ
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 16, 2015
A surprise addition to the league, from Humboldt County, the Myconids! #DnDFantasyFootball #DnD pic.twitter.com/BEXWsZzPPs
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 16, 2015