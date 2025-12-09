@TheShieldComicsWhen call lightning is cast, does the storm follow the caster when he moves, staying centered directly on him? the storm does not move – stays at its starting point
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 4, 2015
@TheShieldComicsAs a follow-up, as long as you can see a target within that 60 ft. radius, you can move as far away from the storm as you want? Yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 4, 2015
One thought on “Does the Call Lightning storm follow the caster?”
Our group is discussing Call Lightning now and we’re a little confused. So you can only call bolts down on enemies directly under the storm?