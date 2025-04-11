UA: Spell-less Ranger

Spell-less Ranger (or Strider) article is in Unearthed Arcana article, you can find here: http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/modifying-classes

@scatterbreakExcellent UA article! One thought: as Hunter’s Mark is really big for rangers, maybe a non-spell variant of it could be added? Not sure the ranger needs both that and the boosted damage of superiority dice…I’d be more inclined to give out more dice — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 7, 2015