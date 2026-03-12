@PrimalPalette @JeremyECrawford Ranged fighter with +3 bow and +3 arrow can have +6 bonuses. Melee max is +3. How does that balance out? arrows are a limited resource — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

Magic ammunition (+1, +2, and +3) is no longer magical once it hits a target (DMG, 150). One time use. #DnD https://t.co/fqp9u5e4sj — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016