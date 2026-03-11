Player’s Handbook replacement with signature!

One thought on “Player’s Handbook replacement with signature!

  1. Lex Oberlitner says:

    Its really great that WotC has the integrity to replace these books, an you should totally take them up on their willingness to replace something that is broke. That being said; I had a chunk of pages separate from mine and it went back together with super glue just fine, absolutely no problems with it any longer. I enjoy the agency of having repaired my own tools and saved WotC a couple bucks, i also enjoy the agency of knowing that the publisher will help out if that was not possible for me.

