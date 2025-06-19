@Undead_MerchantPsionics PDF looks great, but Immortal Mystic has zero need for INT. Features scale with points/level. @mikemearls, is this intentional?
yes, still need Int for power attack/save DC (tho not important for immortals), but I'm ok with the immortal dumping it
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015
2 thoughts on “Psionic Immortal Mystic”
Where is this Psionic PDF? I didn’t get any e-mail from you Zoltar about it.
Epic @fillipemariz here: http://dnd.wizards.com/sites/default/files/media/upload/articles/Psionics.pdf …
and here the article
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/awakened-mystic …