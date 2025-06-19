Psionic Immortal Mystic

@Undead_MerchantPsionics PDF looks great, but Immortal Mystic has zero need for INT. Features scale with points/level. @mikemearls, is this intentional?

yes, still need Int for power attack/save DC (tho not important for immortals), but I'm ok with the immortal dumping it

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015