Psionic and The Mystic part II Questions & Answers

Mind Melders!

I’ve collected all tweet Questions about Psionic Unearthed Arcana, with answers from designers Master Mike Mearls and Jeremy Crawford.

Just a note, this is playtest material is not final, Master Mike wants to stress rules and have your feedbacks from the next survey, probably you’ll see a third and fourth version of Psionic before will be official.
Remember: this is the same method used for 5th edition rules, the best rules ever created.

12 thoughts on “Psionic and The Mystic part II Questions & Answers

  1. Mike says:

    Do Mystics ever add their Intelligence Modifier to the damage done by their Psionic Disciplines? The only instances I see where they add something to their damage rolls are in Potent Psioncs, which specifies “psionic talent,” and the Focus section for Psychic Assault, which also specifies “psionic talents that deal psychic damage.”

    Potent Psionics
    At 8th level, you gain the ability to infuse your weapon attacks with psychic energy. Once on each of your turns when you hit a creature with a weapon, you can deal an extra 1d8 psychic damage to that target. When you reach 14th level, this extra damage increases to 2d8.

    In addition, you add your Intelligence modifier to any damage roll you make for a **psionic talent.**

    Psychic Focus. While focused on this discipline, you gain a +2 bonus to damage rolls with **psionic talents** that deal psychic damage.

