Psionic and The Mystic part II Questions & Answers

Mind Melders!

I’ve collected all tweet Questions about Psionic Unearthed Arcana, with answers from designers Master Mike Mearls and Jeremy Crawford.

Just a note, this is playtest material is not final, Master Mike wants to stress rules and have your feedbacks from the next survey, probably you’ll see a third and fourth version of Psionic before will be official.

Remember: this is the same method used for 5th edition rules, the best rules ever created.

@BJNemethMust a Mystic have Psychic Focus on a specific Discipline to use psi points on it? Ex: Focused on Celerity, uses Iron Hide? nope – you can focus on A and use B — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 7, 2016

@OpreichOversight for no heavy armour/martial weapon starting option for Mystic? Considering Immortal gives prof? good catch! Need to add that option to orders that give superior proficiencies. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 4, 2016

@WorldlyTutorCan *counterspell* hit psionic spells, since they require no components? only psionics that duplicate specific spells — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 5, 2016

@gatesvp love Psi v2. Q: 2 Disciplines, only 1 Psychic Focus, can I still use non-focus abilities from other Discipline? yes — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

@Rfuquay83 we’ll cover that in multi classing, but it’ll likely be swap prof in Dex, Wis, or Con for something else. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

@sirgourls How long is the bonus to AC from Iron Hide in Iron Durability meant to last? Is it only good vs triggering attack? just triggering attack — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

@strames Have you considered making the benefit for using a discipline from your order specific to that order? For a bit more flavor? thought about it, but it was tricky to make them good across all 4 options — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

@Rfuquay83Lastly, is Consumptive Power truly meant to be so harsh? The higher level you are, it hurts more while the benefit never goes up it’s basically free power points – balance wise, assumed it was not used vs. other classes’ abilities — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

@Rfuquay83 we’ll do a pass to make sure stuff works past 10. The cost will need to be tweaked. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

@Rfuquay83Mike, are there other disciplines in the works, like telekinesis, etc. We didnt see all of them in this playtest did we? there are more coming! — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 3, 2016

I might be on vacation, but I can still use the powers of the mind to bring you a revised mystic! https://t.co/D0H6ZzrEbP — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 1, 2016

@TheXethikNew psionics are great. I’m surprised Lethal Strike is still 1 pp for 1d10 damage. You dont feel it encourages too much novaing? the points limit per power use helps rein that in, but remember that the mystic does not get multiple attacks – compare to for — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@Turkeygiantah, but am I reading right that if you used it at a lvl 20 mystic, you will reduce your HP total and max by 100 HP for 5 PP? where is a mystic’s order’s “benefit” from using it’s “associated disciplines”, is it just a synergistic benefit? it’s the Int mod healing they get — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@redkatartistNew Psionics look awesome!! Except for Consumptive Power – give up 70%-100% of max HP to regain 8% of your psi pts??? compare to Divine Intervention in the cleric – not something you’ll use unless you really, really need those points — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@redkatartist but divine intervention doesn’t leave you mostly dead, and could duplicate any cleric spell or a god’s will. Way better deal. yeah, but most of the time your deity puts you on hold rather than answer the phone — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@JstillfeatherWhy did the Awakened Mystic get hit with an Epic Nerf hammer? I’d say the boost in flexibility is pretty big upgrade, compared to a few specific pull backs — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@feelieking I really like the new version of the Mystic 😀 Is the Order of the Invisible Hand still on the table for future development? yes, though with a new name. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@jaa0109 Conquering Mind’s Psychic Grip: Can you choose where the target is forced to move to? Like into an acid pit?

yes — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@SethdeReusAm I blind, or is the Order benefit for using a psionic Discipline missing from the UA article? should be regain hit points equal to Int mod — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@Daeva001 Do Mystic disciplines’ Orders only matter for Mystical Recovery or did I miss something? nope, just mystical recovery — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@JosephBlazerWhy no mention of Dal Quor in the section on psionics in Eberron? total oversight — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

@SalmonSquire should a deep gnome mystic named “yoda” go immortal or awakened? awakened! — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 2, 2016

Psionics and the mystic character class return in this month’s Unearthed Arcana: https://t.co/TswzaLLDTJ #DnD pic.twitter.com/ozrWsmmIf8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @Wizards_DnD Am I blind, or is the Order benefit for using a psionic Discipline missing from the UA article? — Seth de Reus (@SethdeReus) February 1, 2016

Take a look at the 2nd-level feature, Mystical Recovery … https://t.co/Oq1KeH03JZ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2016

@TubaDanCrossis mystic the only class that gets a level 4 ability that isn’t an ASI? The druid and the monk do as well. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2016

@jeremyecrawford I love this sentence: “In general, an effect that affects a spell has no effect on a psionic effect.” — KlutzLament (@KlutzLament) February 2, 2016