Hey Matt! Just reached level 7 as a Profane Soul Blood Hunter. Would Mystic Frenzy work in conjunction with the True Strike cantrip? The exact wording says a cantrip has to be cast…but not that it has to be an attack. Just looking for clarification is all! :)You can indeed cast True Strike, then attack as a bonus action, but while the text of the spell states you gain advantage on your next turn, it’s up to the DM if it would instead affect the Bonus Action attack.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 3, 2018