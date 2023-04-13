Power Surge: If a war magic Wizard casts Dispel Magic on an object targeted by Light + Prestidigitation…

@JeremyECrawford Power Surge: If a war magic Wizard casts Dispel Magic on an object targeted by Light cantrip + Prestidigitation cantrip with 3 non-instantaneous effects, how many Power Surges he gets?
2 (because dispel two spells) or 4 (because dispel four effects) Power Surges?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 31, 2018
Power Surge gives you a surge when you end a spell with dispel magic, not if you end one effect of a spell but the spell keeps going. #DnD https://t.co/mU7yUKdVke
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2018