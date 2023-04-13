Does a creature loses it’s memories when polymorphed?

One thought on “Does a creature loses it’s memories when polymorphed?

  1. D. Walker says:

    Or put more simply, memories are a part of personality.

    Remove a person’s memories, and their personality changes. Who we are is based on what experiences we’ve had.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.