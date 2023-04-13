Does a creature loses it’s memories when polymorphed?

@JeremyECrawford You said that if a spell does not say something happens it doesn't happen so with true polymorph/polymorph which says personality and alignment are retained, it doesn't mention memory. So this means a creature loses it's memories when transformed?

A spell doesn't erase/suppress your memories unless the spell's text says it does.

When the text of a spell, like polymorph, says you retain your personality after a transformation, that's a terse way of saying, "You're still you, despite the radical changes you undergo."

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2018