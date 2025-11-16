Planar Binding creature limit

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls is there a limit to the number or creatures I can have bound with Planar Binding? #dnd
The planar binding spell imposes no limit on the number of creatures you can bind with it. #DnD https://t.co/OnZ1W3Uv12
If a Druid Wildshapes into something with a lower proficiency bonus than its own does the Druid get to use its own bonus? For example:
Druids wild shape says: “If the creatures has the same proficiency bonus as you and the bonus in its stat block is higher than yours, use the creatures bonus instead of yours.”
What if it has a lower proficiency? If say my 20th lvl Druid (proficiency +6) transforms into a tiger which has a 17 Strength and a to hit of +5 so I assume a +2 proficiency what would my to hit be?
Would it be the printed +5? a 9 (3 str +6 proficiency) or something else entirely that I’m missing?
I suggest to write directly via twitter to Master Jeremy and Master Mike. They don’t usually read question on this site. This site is unofficial DnD site made by me to collect designer tweets, just for passion and to help other players.