@kaseyumlandInvis creature failed sv on Faerie Fire. Attacks have advantage on invis creature? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2015
One thought on “Invisible creature against Faerie Fire”
Thinking of it in a different way, the outline of the creature is visible to everyone. This takes away the disadvantage on attacks the target would gain from invisibility.