PHB states somatic component hand & material component hand can be same…

@JeremyECrawford PH states somatic component hand & material component hand can be same. Does that still apply if focus is used f material? — (((TheTracker))) (@IdiotTracker) January 25, 2017

You can have a spellcasting focus in the hand you use for a somatic component. See the PH errata: https://t.co/vzc7twThef #DnD https://t.co/VdEKr8QQVk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2017

@JeremyECrawford What if your a cleric and your shield and holy symbol are the same thing and you have a mace in your other hand? — tripDiode (@Jungle_Udyr) March 6, 2017

A holy symbol can function as a spellcasting focus even when it's on a shield. See "Holy Symbol" (PH, 151). #DnD https://t.co/v8QrGZyCOM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2017

@JeremyECrawford so a cleric would not would not need a free hand to cast spells as long as the shield is the holy symbol? — tripDiode (@Jungle_Udyr) March 6, 2017