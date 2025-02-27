PHB states somatic component hand & material component hand can be same…

@JeremyECrawford PH states somatic component hand & material component hand can be same. Does that still apply if focus is used f material?
— (((TheTracker))) (@IdiotTracker) January 25, 2017
You can have a spellcasting focus in the hand you use for a somatic component. See the PH errata: https://t.co/vzc7twThef #DnD https://t.co/VdEKr8QQVk
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2017
@JeremyECrawford What if your a cleric and your shield and holy symbol are the same thing and you have a mace in your other hand?
— tripDiode (@Jungle_Udyr) March 6, 2017
A holy symbol can function as a spellcasting focus even when it's on a shield. See "Holy Symbol" (PH, 151). #DnD https://t.co/v8QrGZyCOM
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2017
@JeremyECrawford so a cleric would not would not need a free hand to cast spells as long as the shield is the holy symbol?
— tripDiode (@Jungle_Udyr) March 6, 2017
Using a holy symbol on your shield? See the Sage Advice Compendium (search for "holy symbol") for info: https://t.co/dh02JRnEH8 #DnD https://t.co/wv65ofp79z
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2017