@JeremyECrawford Re: your Dragon Talk podcast on targeting–very cool. Question: Do creatures block a 'clear path' for fireball? pic.twitter.com/vHMeZE9v2S — DnD Sphinx (@DnDSphinx) January 21, 2017

@Cybren @DnDSphinxwhy not Take a look at the rules on cover (PH, 196). A creature provides half cover. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017

@Cybren @DnDSphinx wouldn’t this be contingent on relative sizes of covering/covered? Notice that the rule doesn't mention creature size. A creature's space isn't completely filled (space between limbs etc). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017

@Cybren @DnDSphinx so in the case of, say, a halfling hiding behind the tarrasque… Look at the painting of the tarrasque. See all the space beneath its legs and tail? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017