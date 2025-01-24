@JeremyECrawford Re: your Dragon Talk podcast on targeting–very cool. Question: Do creatures block a 'clear path' for fireball? pic.twitter.com/vHMeZE9v2S
— DnD Sphinx (@DnDSphinx) January 21, 2017
Creatures don't provide total cover. #DnD https://t.co/Kl5vozWGHd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017
@Cybren @DnDSphinxwhy not Take a look at the rules on cover (PH, 196). A creature provides half cover.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017
@Cybren @DnDSphinx wouldn’t this be contingent on relative sizes of covering/covered? Notice that the rule doesn't mention creature size. A creature's space isn't completely filled (space between limbs etc).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017
@Cybren @DnDSphinx so in the case of, say, a halfling hiding behind the tarrasque… Look at the painting of the tarrasque. See all the space beneath its legs and tail?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017
@Cybren @DnDSphinx look if we’re just gonna be sensible what’s the point in contriving scenarios that make broadly useful rules odd Hahaha. Indeed. Whatever the scenario, the DM is the final arbiter.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2017