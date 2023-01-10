@JeremyECrawford Please answer! I'm tired of spamming this. If I have a Pegasus from Greater Find Steed then true polymorph it into a Silver Dragon Wyrmling, the wyrmling still has a lifelong bond and has a telepathic link, correct?
One spell doesn’t end another spell’s effects unless (a) one of them says it does or (b) a general rule says it does. For example, no rule says polymorphing your supernatural steed has any effect on your bond with it. #DnD https://t.co/70yFEyUDGi
According to this tweet https://twitter.com/JeremyECrawford/status/931621590730653696 … it would seem that the effects from Find Greater Steed are suppressed while the creature is not one of the possible forms. It’s still your steed. Polymorphing it doesn’t change its magical relationship to you.
If Polymorph suppresses charm, and replaces all game statistics, the statistics of the creature from a Greater Find Steed spell (including int, ability to speak, telepathic communication, etc.) should be suppressed. The bond between the paladin and the steed isn't one of the steed's game statistics.
Frankly, I was a bit surprised when you ruled that Polymorph would suppress the effect of Charm Person, since I didn’t think that a condition was a part of creature statistics and since Charm Person does not have any continuous check for creature type. To be clear, I haven't ruled that polymorph suppresses charm person. I said there's no rule and gave a rule of thumb (a house rule) you might want to use. There is no official ruling on this point.
The better way to phrase/answer this: whereas Charm Person can be ruled to (currently) be targeting a non-valid target (while the target is polymorphed), the paladin’s steed, even when polymorphed, is still his steed by dint of the magical connection between them. The changing of the steed doesn’t invalidate the magical connection that exists between them because, unlike with Charm Person, the change doesn’t affect the validity of the target. (Now, *functionality* of the steed is almost certainly affected — if it is changed into a bunny, it’s not going to be terribly effective on the paladin’s behalf… except to maybe ruin an opponents garden…)
Hey i know im a little late to the party but if you have a day or 2 of down time turn your steed into an object remain concentration untill its permanent then you can cast true polymorph again and use a cr9 creature