Pegasus from Greater Find Steed then True Polymorph it into a Silver Dragon Wyrmling…

  1. tideoftime says:

    The better way to phrase/answer this: whereas Charm Person can be ruled to (currently) be targeting a non-valid target (while the target is polymorphed), the paladin’s steed, even when polymorphed, is still his steed by dint of the magical connection between them. The changing of the steed doesn’t invalidate the magical connection that exists between them because, unlike with Charm Person, the change doesn’t affect the validity of the target. (Now, *functionality* of the steed is almost certainly affected — if it is changed into a bunny, it’s not going to be terribly effective on the paladin’s behalf… except to maybe ruin an opponents garden…)

  2. ari horowitz says:

    Hey i know im a little late to the party but if you have a day or 2 of down time turn your steed into an object remain concentration untill its permanent then you can cast true polymorph again and use a cr9 creature

