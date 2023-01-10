If I can’t use heavy weapons as kensei weapons, how am I supposed to have my cool Naginata monk?

4 thoughts on “If I can’t use heavy weapons as kensei weapons, how am I supposed to have my cool Naginata monk?

  3. If you want the weapon make it flavour. Have a bowstaff use its stats and call it what ever you want for rollplay. It dosnt matter how you describe a weapon as long as its stats are unchanged.
    If you arguments is still just for heavy weapon then its more you want a stat advantage not cool rollplay option

    Reply
  4. D. Walker says:

    It’s unfortunate that the realities of the game mechanics as written work against the thematics of the character concept.

    “Just play a Fighter” isn’t an acceptable answer – it is telling you to play a different kind of character and playstyle than the one you actually want to play. Fighters do not fulfill the same power fantasy and character style that Monks do – nor do they have the same playstyle

    It’s like someone asking if they can get a cheeseburger with no pickles, and being told if they don’t like pickles they should order a burrito instead. You wouldn’t tolerate such insulting and condescending comments from a restaurant worker, so why does Jeremy Crawford think it’s acceptable when he does it?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.