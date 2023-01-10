if I can’t use heavy weapons as kensei weapons, how am I supposed to have my cool Naginata (Glaive) monk?If naginata use is your priority, I recommend playing a fighter.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2017
if I can’t use heavy weapons as kensei weapons, how am I supposed to have my cool Naginata (Glaive) monk?If naginata use is your priority, I recommend playing a fighter.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2017
4 thoughts on “If I can’t use heavy weapons as kensei weapons, how am I supposed to have my cool Naginata monk?”
Both Battlemaster and samurai are good, and you could add mobile feat, and polearm master.
Or just ask your DM and see if they’ll make an exception. I would for my players.
If you want the weapon make it flavour. Have a bowstaff use its stats and call it what ever you want for rollplay. It dosnt matter how you describe a weapon as long as its stats are unchanged.
If you arguments is still just for heavy weapon then its more you want a stat advantage not cool rollplay option
It’s unfortunate that the realities of the game mechanics as written work against the thematics of the character concept.
“Just play a Fighter” isn’t an acceptable answer – it is telling you to play a different kind of character and playstyle than the one you actually want to play. Fighters do not fulfill the same power fantasy and character style that Monks do – nor do they have the same playstyle
It’s like someone asking if they can get a cheeseburger with no pickles, and being told if they don’t like pickles they should order a burrito instead. You wouldn’t tolerate such insulting and condescending comments from a restaurant worker, so why does Jeremy Crawford think it’s acceptable when he does it?