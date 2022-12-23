Path of the Ancestral Guardian, Spirit Shield – Errata

Path of the Ancestral Guardian, Spirit Shield says reaction to reduce damage by 2d8 in the table on page 9, text on page 10 says 2d6: which one is correct, @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls? P.S. Xanathar’s Guide is all I hoped for and more. pic.twitter.com/rbmBHURE8c — Robert W.V. Mitchell (@ChewBobcca) November 10, 2017

The text of Spirit Shield is correct. The table is incorrect. Thankfully, this error has already been fixed in @DnDBeyond and in the immediate reprint we had to do for the book. #DnD https://t.co/6W6O2zydzM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017