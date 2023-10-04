Can Paladins use Warlock spell slots as a way to utilize Smite?

5 thoughts on “Can Paladins use Warlock spell slots as a way to utilize Smite?

  2. H3xx says:

    I would have to rule against it specifically because Divine Smite specifies Paladin Spell slots. If it just said spell slots, then It’d be fine.

    • Neal Sarin says:

      Are you looking at an older version of the PHB? Mine says “spell slots” for Divine Smite. It does not say Paladin spell slots.

  3. Shane Thrapp says:

    My rule is that If you have spell slots. Smite away. Sorcadin, Muscle wizards, Pally Locks.
    Smitey McSmiterson.

