@jaa0109Can Paladins use Warlock spell slots as a way to utilize Smite? "Can Paladins use Warlock spell slots as a way to utilize Smite?"
Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 9, 2014
@jaa0109Can Paladins use Warlock spell slots as a way to utilize Smite? "Can Paladins use Warlock spell slots as a way to utilize Smite?"
Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 9, 2014
5 thoughts on “Can Paladins use Warlock spell slots as a way to utilize Smite?”
Mike Mearls already answers this question weeks ago with a no.
Yes, but Mike, Christopher and Jeremy has announced that Jeremy is the official Rule Master 😉
http://thesageadvice.wordpress.com/2014/11/05/golden-rule-vi/
I would have to rule against it specifically because Divine Smite specifies Paladin Spell slots. If it just said spell slots, then It’d be fine.
Are you looking at an older version of the PHB? Mine says “spell slots” for Divine Smite. It does not say Paladin spell slots.
My rule is that If you have spell slots. Smite away. Sorcadin, Muscle wizards, Pally Locks.
Smitey McSmiterson.