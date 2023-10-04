Hey @JeremyECrawford , if a Peace Cleric uses Protective Bond, and the raging barbarian uses its reaction to take the piercing damage in place of his ally, does he take full damage ou half because of his rage?

If you use the Protective Bond feature in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything to take damage that was meant for someone else, any resistances, vulnerabilities, and other damage modifiers you have apply to the damage you take, as normal. #DnD https://t.co/Rbs51rT0U4

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2020