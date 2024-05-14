@AnonVonZilch Divine smite refers to “paladin spell slots.” How does this interact with multiclassing, or is the word “paladin” redundant? paladin is redundant
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 22, 2014
3 thoughts on “Paladin divine smite”
