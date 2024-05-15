Can True Polymorph be cast on self?

2 thoughts on “Can True Polymorph be cast on self?

    • From the Spell description. “If you concentrate on this spell for the full duration, the transformation lasts until it is dispelled.” So, if you hold concentration for 1 hour, then it is permanent.

