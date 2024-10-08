Paladin 3/Ranger 5 caster level ⌊3/2+5/2⌋=4 or ⌊3/2⌋+⌊5/2⌋=3?

2 thoughts on “Paladin 3/Ranger 5 caster level ⌊3/2+5/2⌋=4 or ⌊3/2⌋+⌊5/2⌋=3?

  1. Cristof says:

    The Paladin 5 / Ranger 1 example would not loose 2nd level spell slots because the Ranger levels only count “once you have the spellcasting feature from more than one class” (PHB 164) Rangers and Paladins only gain the spellcasting class feature at 2nd level.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.