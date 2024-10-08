@JeremyECrawford Paladin 3/Ranger 5 caster level ⌊3/2+5/2⌋=4 or ⌊3/2⌋+⌊5/2⌋=3? Same for Eldritch Knight 5/Arcane Trickster 8? Ranger 3/EK 8?
Multiclass spell slots: divide levels in paladin, ranger, fighter (Eldritch Knight), or rogue (Arcane Trickster) and then add them. #DnD https://t.co/8i7IPdAbbB
@JeremyECrawford @anomiex I think what he's asking is when to round down: immediately after dividing and before adding, or at the end?
Multiclass spell slots: when dividing the levels of multiple classes, you divide, round down, and then add the results together. #DnD https://t.co/ureYZ5QdDI
@BeauxArtArtist @drakus1111 @anomiexPlaying 3.5, where in the rules is this? I am really confused. The answer is about fifth edition.
User Wizard levels aren't divided in the multiclassing rules.
@ChromWolfAs Paladin 5, does this mean I lose access to my 2nd level spell slots once I ding Rngr 1 (5/2=2.5~2;1/2=0.5~0;2+0=CL 2)? Your math is correct.
2 thoughts on “Paladin 3/Ranger 5 caster level ⌊3/2+5/2⌋=4 or ⌊3/2⌋+⌊5/2⌋=3?”
The Paladin 5 / Ranger 1 example would not loose 2nd level spell slots because the Ranger levels only count “once you have the spellcasting feature from more than one class” (PHB 164) Rangers and Paladins only gain the spellcasting class feature at 2nd level.
