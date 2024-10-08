@JeremyECrawford Paladin 3/Ranger 5 caster level ⌊3/2+5/2⌋=4 or ⌊3/2⌋+⌊5/2⌋=3? Same for Eldritch Knight 5/Arcane Trickster 8? Ranger 3/EK 8? — Anomie (@anomiex) October 18, 2016

Multiclass spell slots: divide levels in paladin, ranger, fighter (Eldritch Knight), or rogue (Arcane Trickster) and then add them. #DnD https://t.co/8i7IPdAbbB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @anomiex I think what he's asking is when to round down: immediately after dividing and before adding, or at the end? — Daniel Dettinburn (@drakus1111) October 18, 2016

Multiclass spell slots: when dividing the levels of multiple classes, you divide, round down, and then add the results together. #DnD https://t.co/ureYZ5QdDI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016

@BeauxArtArtist @drakus1111 @anomiexPlaying 3.5, where in the rules is this? I am really confused. The answer is about fifth edition. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016

User Wizard levels aren't divided in the multiclassing rules. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016