@JeremyECrawford Regarding Mace of Terror, (DM Guide, p. 180) "roll 1d3 to regain charges". For those (all) of us that dont have this particular plastic geometric phenomenon, what would you say would be an acceptable substitute

Once in a while, the mythical d2 and d3 appear in D&D rules. If you encounter them, the "Player's Handbook" can guide you in handling them. Check out the section called "Game Dice" on page 6 of that book. #DnD https://t.co/6IAg5LuiMU

March 4, 2019