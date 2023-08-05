@JeremyECrawford You’ve previously said that game features that require a weapon refer to items on the weapon table in the PHB. With that being said, does the Tentacle Rod count as a weapon for these features? The description states it is a magic weapon.

If a rule says something is a weapon, that thing is a weapon, and it qualifies for other rules that require a weapon.

For example, the tentacle rod's description says, "This rod is a magic weapon." That means it's a weapon. #DnD https://t.co/nGwNXoFidS

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 14, 2019