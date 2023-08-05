@JeremyECrawford You’ve previously said that game features that require a weapon refer to items on the weapon table in the PHB. With that being said, does the Tentacle Rod count as a weapon for these features? The description states it is a magic weapon.
If a rule says something is a weapon, that thing is a weapon, and it qualifies for other rules that require a weapon.
For example, the tentacle rod's description says, "This rod is a magic weapon." That means it's a weapon. #DnD https://t.co/nGwNXoFidS
No problem! 😀
One thought on “Does the Tentacle Rod count as a weapon?”
Hello, i have a question regarding Tentacle Rod does it get bonus on atack from Druidic Symbiotic Entity Your melee weapon attacks deal an extra 1d6 necrotic damage to any target they hit and for G. of the nature Your melee weapon attacks deal an extra 1d6 force damage on a hit