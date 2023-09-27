Does darkness dispel fire spells that shed light like flaming sphere?

@ReubenFontana @mikemearlsDoes darkness dispel fire spells that shed light like flaming sphere? Can you increase its slot to dispel more? I would allow the darkness spell to dispel any spell of 2nd level or lower that explicitly produces light.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2014
@ReubenFontana @mikemearlsCan you cast darkness at a higher level slot to nix a spell such as fire shield? As written, the darkness spell can't be made more powerful with a higher level slot.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2014