@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Can you confirm/deny that the extra damage from Hex only applies if there is an attack roll?
— J Larkin (@LordCyler) July 30, 2015
The extra damage in the hex spell requires an attack that hits, which is normally achieved with an attack roll. https://t.co/cE7zS4zznh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2015
@LordCylerCan you give an example when it wouldn’t be achieved with an attack roll? An attack that hits without an attack roll would be an oddity specified in a game effect—a thing you might never see in play.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 5, 2015
@JeremyECrawford @LordCyler does this mean that spells such as Arcane Missiles, Sacred Flame or Fireball don’t count as attacks?
— Sean (@Lord_Sicarious) August 5, 2015
A spell like fireball isn’t an attack; it doesn’t include an attack roll, and it’s not called an attack in its text. https://t.co/SAH1DB4Eou
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 5, 2015
One thought on “Does the extra damage from Hex only applies if there is an attack roll?”
The text from hex say “you”, son only attacks by the warlock would gain the damage benefit?