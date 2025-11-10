Next book will have Called Shots, Hit Locations and similar options

@demonsbane1 @JeremyECrawfordWill the DMG cover optional choices like Called Shots, and Hit Locations (both separately from Critical Hits)? still working on the book – some of those options or similar ones will be there
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 27, 2014
@Susurros18 @demonsbane1 @JeremyECrawford can’t find called shots covered in the DMG. Is that instead in Unearthed Arcana or Sage Advice? we haven't covered it yet – haven't found a version I'm happy with
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015