@ChrisPerkinsDnD are wizards able to learn/copy any spell scroll? Or just ones one the wizard spell list? Eg. Animal friendship

There are limitations. See the spell scroll description in the DMG. https://t.co/JytBZUCIeI

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Spell scrolls confuse me. Are "spell scrolls" just any scroll with a spell on it? Or are there other scrolls with spells?

