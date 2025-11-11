@ChrisPerkinsDnD are wizards able to learn/copy any spell scroll? Or just ones one the wizard spell list? Eg. Animal friendship
There are limitations. See the spell scroll description in the DMG. https://t.co/JytBZUCIeI
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Spell scrolls confuse me. Are "spell scrolls" just any scroll with a spell on it? Or are there other scrolls with spells?
Yes, a spell scroll is a scroll with a spell written on it (e.g., scroll of fireball). https://t.co/vVtBlEF6Lw
@ChrisPerkinsDnD As much as spell scrolls are in my twitter feed, I hope next answer is, "Nope, they are kittens who breathe green flames."
Confused about spell scrolls? Read the Sage Advice Compendium: https://t.co/UVyZzvBnMS
