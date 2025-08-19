Explorers!
Today will continue all Q&A about the new Unearthed Arcana Ranger that you can find here:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/DX_0907_UA_RangerOptions.pdf
There’s a lot of buzz about this new playtest class and I apologize if you love Monk or Sorcerer.
@Kynewulf74I’ve mixed opinions on the new UA as a base ranger, but it’s got a lot of good, outside-the-box ideas, and provokes discussion. the ranger is interesting case, in that its identity is at issue. hopefully will touch of a lot of interesting posts, blogs, etc
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2015
@ZackFurnissThey’re a ton of fun to throw into the weekly rotation, too. Who cares if they aren’t balanced! that's the attitude!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2015
One thought on “UA Ranger – Question and Answers day 2”
My opinion as a DM without having my players playtested the UA Ranger (Difficult as both of my groups are at lvl 11 and the UA Ranger only goes to lvl 5). The power-gamer fighter and the assassin rogue in my groups would dip one level into ranger just for Ambuscade. It’s that good. I would say swap Ambuscade and Skirmisher’s Stealth but that might make lvl 1 underwhelming and level 2 downright amazing. Which puts my constructive suggestions at a net value of 0. 🙂