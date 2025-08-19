UA Ranger – Is Ambuscade only for the opening round?

@mikemearls Ranger's new Ambuscade ability; You gain that special turn in addition to your normal turn in the Initiative?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) September 9, 2015
@mikemearls And if so, it's only for the opening round, correct?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) September 9, 2015
@jaa0109 yes to both
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2015
@jaa0109For that special turn, you can ONLY make an attack or Hide? Do you also get movement and bonus action, or no? as it stands, you get movement and a bonus action on that turn
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2015