Issue Dragon+ 5

You can now read Dragon+ on the web! Check out the new issue and the backlog at https://t.co/hDFj2PM7wh. pic.twitter.com/pzzG7a9RC0
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) December 14, 2015
Dragons!
A colorful Dragon+ Magazine is here, now you can read it online here:
Table of contents for this new issue:
- Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, a new Storyline from the most important D&D videogame more info here: http://www.siegeofdragonspear.com/
Amulet fellow & the regal rose a short Fiction
Tyrants of the Underdark boardgame
Interview with artist Todd James
- Reality Check about playing D&D with Virtual reality
- Neverwinter: Underdark the latest expansion to the Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter MMORPG
- Interview with Erin M. Evans that discuss her latest novel, Ashes of the Tyrant
- Insanity of the NPC : the community created some interesting characters to reflect insanity traits.
- Sword Coast Legends: BETTER by DESIGN to make the best adventures for your players .
- Sword Coast NPCs for your Tabletop D&D Game
- Adventurers League upcoming adventures
- Sage Advice by Master Jeremy Crawford
- Gauntlet Gophers by Scott Kurtz
- Interview: Rainn Wilson on Growing Up with D&D
- Video & Audio Highlights
Read the issue online here: