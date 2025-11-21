Issue Dragon+ 5

Dragons!

A colorful Dragon+ Magazine is here, now you can read it online here:

http://www.dragonmag.com

Table of contents for this new issue:

  • Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, a new Storyline from the most important D&D videogame more info here: http://www.siegeofdragonspear.com/

  • Amulet fellow & the regal rose a short Fiction

  • Tyrants of the Underdark boardgame

  • Interview with artist Todd James

  • Reality Check about playing D&D with Virtual reality
  • Neverwinter: Underdark the latest expansion to the Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter MMORPG
  • Interview with Erin M. Evans that discuss her latest novel, Ashes of the Tyrant
  • Insanity of the NPC :  the community created some interesting characters to reflect insanity traits.
  • Sword Coast Legends:  BETTER by DESIGN to make the best adventures for your players .
  • Sword Coast NPCs for your Tabletop D&D Game
  • Adventurers League upcoming adventures
  • Sage Advice by Master Jeremy Crawford
  • Gauntlet Gophers by Scott Kurtz
  • Interview: Rainn Wilson on Growing Up with D&D
  • Video &  Audio Highlights

Read the issue online here:

http://www.dragonmag.com/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.