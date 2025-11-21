Issue Dragon+ 5

You can now read Dragon+ on the web! Check out the new issue and the backlog at https://t.co/hDFj2PM7wh. pic.twitter.com/pzzG7a9RC0 — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) December 14, 2015

Dragons!

A colorful Dragon+ Magazine is here, now you can read it online here:

http://www.dragonmag.com

Table of contents for this new issue:

Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear , a new Storyline from the most important D&D videogame more info here: http://www.siegeofdragonspear.com/

, a new Storyline from the most important D&D videogame more info here: http://www.siegeofdragonspear.com/ Amulet fellow & the regal rose a short Fiction

Tyrants of the Underdark boardgame

Interview with artist Todd James

Reality Check about playing D&D with Virtual reality

Neverwinter: Underdark the latest expansion to the Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter MMORPG

the latest expansion to the Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter MMORPG Interview with Erin M. Evans that discuss her latest novel, Ashes of the Tyrant

that discuss Insanity of the NPC : the community created some interesting characters to reflect insanity traits.

of the NPC : Sword Coast Legends: BETTER by DESIGN to make the best adventures for your players .

by to make the best adventures for your players . Sword Coast NPCs for your Tabletop D&D Game

for your Tabletop D&D Game Adventurers League upcoming adventures

Sage Advice by Master Jeremy Crawford

by Master Jeremy Crawford Gauntlet Gophers by Scott Kurtz

Interview: Rainn Wilson on Growing Up with D&D

on Growing Up with D&D Video & Audio Highlights

Read the issue online here:

http://www.dragonmag.com/