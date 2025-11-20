Help skill?

@ArsenixShirogonI have a DM that says you need proficiency in a skill to help with skill checks but I can’t find the rule. Can you point it out? nope, don't think that's the rule.
@mikemearls I don't mind the house rule but he insists it's RAW. What page number is helping on ability checks on so I can double check it?
@ArsenixShirogon PHB page 192, under the Help header
