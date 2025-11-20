Forgotten Realms Map

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm loving @schley's new FR map. But "Elversult" is misspelled and some iconic locations are missing! eg. Red Larch! — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) October 28, 2015

I don't think that map was meant to include everything. P.S. "Eversult" is spelled correctly. https://t.co/Sn445Tj73T — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015

@pukunui81 @ChrisPerkinsDnD Locations selected for inclusion in the map were an in-house decision at WotC. Probably wanted to avoid clutter. — Mike Schley (@schley) October 28, 2015

@pukunui81It feels like it ought to be like google maps, with more detail the more you zoom in. Wouldn’t a map app like that be awesome?

That would be awesome. Oh the possibilities! 🙂 — Mike Schley (@schley) October 28, 2015

@pukunui81 “Elversult” was spelled in-house at WotC so I’m deferring to them on that one. — Mike Schley (@schley) October 28, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD It's also spelled "Elversult" in the 4e material. So I guess the question is: Did the city change the spelling of its name? — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) October 28, 2015