Musical instrument type

Tools PHB p.154 @JeremyECrawford "Each type of musical instrument requires a separate proficiency." Does "type" refer to wind, string, (1/2) — spootywebs (@GlassSpiider) September 16, 2015

The PH has examples of musical instrument types on p. 154. They are lute, lyre, etc., not wind, strings. etc. #DnD https://t.co/Cg6WXbzeNz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2015

@sla_dreamer @GlassSpiider what about instruments in DMG? Is a Cittern, mandolin, harp, bandlore also a type?

Yes, those are also examples. The DMG reinforces this fact by having the lute and lyre, as the PH does. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2015