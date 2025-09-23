Difference between Scroll and Spell Scroll

@JeremyECrawford I'm a little confused at the difference between a 'scroll' and a 'spell scroll'. How are they not the same thing? — Jason (@jasonhobson) September 22, 2015

Scrolls are a category. Spell scrolls and scrolls of protection are examples of things in that category. #DnD https://t.co/MczX1jQqCx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2015

@SwipeRightJoe a ‘scroll’ scroll of protection and a ‘spell scroll’ scroll of protection (other than how the two scroll types work) A scroll of protection (DMG, 199) and a spell scroll (DMG, 200) are entirely different types of scrolls. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2015

@JeremyECrawford so you wouldn't get a scroll of protection that's a spell scroll? (The SA column uses SoP as a normal scroll example) — Joe Robinson (@SwipeRightJoe) September 22, 2015