Difference between Scroll and Spell Scroll

@JeremyECrawford I'm a little confused at the difference between a 'scroll' and a 'spell scroll'. How are they not the same thing?
Scrolls are a category. Spell scrolls and scrolls of protection are examples of things in that category. #DnD
@SwipeRightJoe a ‘scroll’ scroll of protection and a ‘spell scroll’ scroll of protection (other than how the two scroll types work) A scroll of protection (DMG, 199) and a spell scroll (DMG, 200) are entirely different types of scrolls.
@JeremyECrawford so you wouldn't get a scroll of protection that's a spell scroll? (The SA column uses SoP as a normal scroll example)
Correct. They're distinct magic items, just as a frost brand and a flame tongue are distinct but share a category.
