@JeremyECrawford please settle a 5e debate. Do you gain proficiency bonuses to more/new saving throws when multiclassing? i.e. more than 2? — Brent Lachman (@BrentLachman) July 8, 2015

The proficiencies you get when you multiclass are specified in the Multiclassing Proficiencies table (PH, 164). https://t.co/YLk7HgYFHC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 8, 2015