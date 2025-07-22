@JeremyECrawford please settle a 5e debate. Do you gain proficiency bonuses to more/new saving throws when multiclassing? i.e. more than 2?
The proficiencies you get when you multiclass are specified in the Multiclassing Proficiencies table (PH, 164). https://t.co/YLk7HgYFHC
@BrentLachmanright, so _not_ saving throws then, since they’re not mentioned. That settles it. Thanks. 🙂
Happy to be of help!
So if you have 1 level of rogue (starting class) and 19 levels of warlock, you still use the rogue’s saving throws?
Aye.