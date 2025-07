@joshmvii @JeremyECrawford Hi! How do you do a 15′ cone using 5E rules using a mat with 5 foot = 1 square? Doesn’t seem to work for us. i'd use a template – draw the cone in inches on a piece of card, cut it out, use to see which squares covered

