Most wall spells describe that you can shape it anyway you want. Wall of fire just states the wall or ring shape. Can you shape the wall like an L for instance?

@JeremyECrawford most wall spells describe either 10 foot panels (force, stone) or that you can shape it anyway you want as long as it stays on the ground (wind). Wall of fire just states the wall or ring shape. Can you shape the wall like an L for instance?

The Wall of Fire spell in D&D can form a wall that is a straight line or a ring.

The fact that other wall spells can have other shapes has no bearing on Wall of Fire. Each spell governs only itself. #DnD https://t.co/9wSZWXNwHe

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2020