Bard question: If I take a cantrip with Magical Secrets, does it count toward my total cantrips known and do I get an extra spell known to play with from the Bard list?

  1. Taram says:

    This doesn’t really answer the original question. Which is:
    If you take a cantrip with magical secrets does it count as a cantrip known or a spell known in the collumns. RAW it would count against the spells collumn but unless I’m incorrect ROI would be that it counts as one of your known cantrips and thus you can, at level 10:
    Take 2 bard spells and steal a cantrip from another class
    or
    Take 2 spells from other classes and a bard cantrip
    or
    Take 1 bard spell and a spell and a cantrip from other classes

    Each spell/cantrip would count towards it’s collumn on the table.

