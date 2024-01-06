Bard question: If I take a cantrip with Magical Secrets, does it count toward my total cantrips known and do I get an extra spell known to play with from the Bard list?

@JeremyECrawfordThe D&D bard’s Magical Secrets feature teaches you 2 spells from any class. Those spells must each be of a level you can cast. Regardless of the spell’s level (0 or higher), the spell counts toward the Spells Known number for your level in the Bard table. Bard question: If I take a cantrip with magical secrets, does it count toward my total cantrips known, since m.s. count toward spells known, and do I get an extra spell known to play with from the Bard list? And can I replace the Cantrip with Bardic Versatility?

— Phil Kunhardt (@Gweemaran) December 2, 2020