@JeremyECrawfordThe D&D bard’s Magical Secrets feature teaches you 2 spells from any class. Those spells must each be of a level you can cast. Regardless of the spell’s level (0 or higher), the spell counts toward the Spells Known number for your level in the Bard table. Bard question: If I take a cantrip with magical secrets, does it count toward my total cantrips known, since m.s. count toward spells known, and do I get an extra spell known to play with from the Bard list? And can I replace the Cantrip with Bardic Versatility?
— Phil Kunhardt (@Gweemaran) December 2, 2020
The Bardic Versatility feature in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything lets a bard replace a cantrip learned from the Spellcasting feature in the bard class. That benefit doesn't apply to any cantrips a bard might have learned from another feature, such as Magical Secrets. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2020
One thought on “Bard question: If I take a cantrip with Magical Secrets, does it count toward my total cantrips known and do I get an extra spell known to play with from the Bard list?”
This doesn’t really answer the original question. Which is:
If you take a cantrip with magical secrets does it count as a cantrip known or a spell known in the collumns. RAW it would count against the spells collumn but unless I’m incorrect ROI would be that it counts as one of your known cantrips and thus you can, at level 10:
Take 2 bard spells and steal a cantrip from another class
or
Take 2 spells from other classes and a bard cantrip
or
Take 1 bard spell and a spell and a cantrip from other classes
Each spell/cantrip would count towards it’s collumn on the table.