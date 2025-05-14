@ChrisPerkinsDnD since two-weapon fighting specifies Attack action, not Multiattack. I suppose that will modify CR
— Santiago Torres (@daedel) May 8, 2015
@daedel @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawfordany answers on this topic? I'd say no – I believe that multiattack is its own action, rather than a subset of Attack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 19, 2015
@mikemearls That's correct. Multiattack and Attack are different actions. @daedel @ChrisPerkinsDnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 3, 2015
One thought on “Monster multiattack”
Since a Barbarian/Druid with two attacks in bear form will still only get its normal multiattack of bite/claw. But in his wolf form he will now get bite/bite. This makes absolutely zero sense and makes the bear form inherently worse from this point on.