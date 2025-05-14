Monster multiattack

@ChrisPerkinsDnD since two-weapon fighting specifies Attack action, not Multiattack. I suppose that will modify CR

@daedel @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawfordany answers on this topic? I'd say no – I believe that multiattack is its own action, rather than a subset of Attack

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 19, 2015