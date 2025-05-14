@mikemearls If hand-crossbows can’t be used with another weapon beyond one round, why give them the “light” keyword? — Dan Lalich (@DLalich) May 19, 2015

@DLalichBasically, doesn’t make sense for a weapon “ideal for two weapon fighting” to require a free hand to use. you can use them with two weapons, just can’t reload them — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 19, 2015