@mikemearls If hand-crossbows can’t be used with another weapon beyond one round, why give them the “light” keyword?
@DLalichBasically, doesn’t make sense for a weapon “ideal for two weapon fighting” to require a free hand to use. you can use them with two weapons, just can’t reload them
@DLalichWhy isn’t reloading part of “using?” If you were teaching someone how to “use” a crossbow, you’d teach them to load it right? it represents the time it takes – bows are meant to be better choice in most cases
