Missing cities in Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Love the SWAG map, but shame you seem to nuke the Silver Marches, even in terms of locations. i.e. Everlund. Not a fan? — Joe Robinson (@SwipeRightJoe) November 4, 2015

I didn't work on SCAG, but I believe there was an attempt to remove tags of locations not discussed in the product. https://t.co/bjMyOk6p7U — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 4, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD e.g. is it ok to assume locations not shown still exist? — Joe Robinson (@SwipeRightJoe) November 4, 2015

Yes. You mentioned Everlund specifically; that city gets some attention in a future product that shall not be named. https://t.co/lSl5aGgVr2 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 4, 2015

@Wizards_DnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls No description of Triboar in SCAG? Is there another product coming? Is it just too crap a town? 😛 — Lennon Rich (@lennonrich) November 4, 2015